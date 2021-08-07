Elisha Owusu omitted from Gent's European squad after links with Bordeaux

Owusu has been on the radar of several clubs due to his swashbuckling performances

French-born Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu has not been included in KAA Gent's European Conference League squad.

The 23-year-old has been replaced by 19-year-old Adewale Olayode following links with French side Bordeaux.



The defensive midfielder, who joined the Belgium outfit from Olympique Lyonnais, has been on the radar of several clubs due to his swashbuckling performances.



Owusu looks undecided at the moment, forcing the club to not register him for Europe.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux are expected to make an official bid for the player before the transfer window closes.



Elisha Owusu has represented France at youth levels but remains eligible to play for Ghana, the country of his parents.



Last season, Owusu made 25 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Gent.