Elisha Owusu sees red as Auxerre clinch crucial victory against Angers

Ghana international Elisha Owusu

Ghana international Elisha Owusu experienced a premature exit in a dramatic turn of events as his team, Auxerre, secured a vital victory against Angers in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.

The Black Stars midfielder faced an early departure from the pitch after being shown the red card before halftime.



Owusu's disciplinary issues unfolded with his first booking in the 33rd minute, swiftly followed by a second yellow on the 36th-minute mark, leaving Auxerre with a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the match.



Despite the setback, Auxerre displayed resilience and determination, ultimately clinching the win at the Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps.

Brazilian international Jubal emerged as the hero, securing the three points with a winning goal in added time.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Elisha Owusu, who has contributed one goal and two assists in 22 games across competitions, now faces suspension due to his red card.