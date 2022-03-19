0
Elizabeth Addo: Former Black Queens captain signs for Besiktas - 11th foreign club

EAdo 1 Elizabeth Addo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has signed for Turkish top-flight side Besiktas.

The midfielder was announced on Friday, 18 March 2022, alongside Cameroon international Zouwairatou Moussa.

Addo was outdoored after passing a medical at the Acibadem Fulya Hospital.

She will be playing for her 11th foreign club in ten years.

Addo first move abroad was with Nigerian giants Rivers Angels F.C. from 2012 to 2014.

Her performance helped the team win two league titles.

She later joined Serbian side ZFK Spartak Subotica before moves to Ferencvárosi (Hungary) and Swedish side Kvarnsvedens IK (Sweden).

He also featured for Seattle Reign FC (USA), Western Sydney (Australia), Jiangsu Suning (China), Apollon Ladies (Cyprus) North Carolina Courage (USA) and Djurgardens IF (USA).

