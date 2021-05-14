Ellen DeGeneres reveal why she dey end her show afta plenti years

Di Ellen DeGeneres Show don dey for TV since September 2003 and don broadcast ova 3,000 episodes

Ellen DeGeneres don tell viewers say she dey end her long-running TV show because di right don reach to say bye-bye.

"I truly feel say next season na di right time" to bring am to a close."



"Di truth be say, I always trust my instincts. My instinct tell me say time don reach," Ellen DeGeneres tok for her new episode.



She no directly mention accusations of toxic work environment wey bin make pipo and news organization begin tok about di show ast year.



Three senior producers don lost dia jobs since and di host even deliver on-air apology last September.



Ellen DeGeneres wey be 63-years-old claim say she decide to end di show afta di 19th season for 2022, before di scandal come up.

"Two years ago, I sign one deal for three more years and I always know for my heart say season 19 go be my last." Dis na wetin she go tok as she begin Thursday programme.



For her pre-recorded opening, monologue she tok say: "I want you to know say I don think a lot about dis decision. I sit with am for some while. I meditate on am."



Fellow tok show host Oprah Winfrey go join her on Thursday show to discuss di announcement, as well as singer Pink, wey sing di theme song.



DeGeneres make her name as stand-up comedian and with one self-titled sitcom for di 1990s.



She tok say: "For 1997, I know say time don reach to come out on my sitcom and live my truth. Back then, I get clear dream say one bird fly out of im cage and set itsef free because e need to get out of dat cage.

"Recently, I get dream say one bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers, come to my window and whisper, 'You fit still do stuff on Netflix,'" she jokingly add. "And dat na di sign I dey look for."



On Thursday, she tell US breakfast show Today say di controversy no be her reason to end her show. "If na why I won quit, I for no come back dis year," she tok.



"I really think about not coming back, because e dey devastating.



"E start with attacks on me and attack on everything wey I stand for and believe in and built my career around. I be kind pesin. I be pesin wey like to make pipo happy."



Di Ellen DeGeneres Show don dey for TV since September 2003 and don broadcast more than 3,000 episodes.

E feature daily mix of comedy, interviews and human interest stories and e don be US television staple, although di show ratings don reduce for recent years.



Her show don win more than 60 Daytime Emmy awards, di most recent na wen dey name am as outstanding entertainment tok show for 2020.



