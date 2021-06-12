Elmina Sharks 2-1 Wonders: Boateng’s brace steers Sharks away from the relegation zone

Elmina Sharks defeated Wonders 2-1

Elmina Sharks breathed life into their relegation survival fight after beating Eleven Wonders 2-1 at the Nduom Stadium in the Ghana Premier League on Friday afternoon.

Striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng scored both goals within the opening 4 minutes of the tie for Nii Odartey Lamptey’s side.



Wonders went into the game in high spirit on the back of their 2-1 home triumph over Bechem United while Sharks needed victory to keep themselves afloat after picking just 1 point from their last four games in the league.



Benjamin Boateng gave them the right impetus when he raced Sharks into a 2-0 lead in the opening embers of the game.

Forward Abass Ganiu netted the consolation goal for Wonders 10 minutes after the interval but the Techiman based side couldn’t stage a comeback.



Sharks have moved to 34 points on the ladder while Wonders sit in 14th place with 33 points and could drop further down depending on the outcome of other games especially the tie between Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars in Dormaa Ahenkro.