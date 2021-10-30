Elmina Sharks coach Odartey Lamptey targets top place finish in the league this season

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Elmina Sharks head coach Nii Odartey Lamptey is targeting a top place finish with his side in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Ghana international was appointed as an interim coach to manage the side after former coach Yaw Acheampong was sacked.



Odartey Lamptey secured Premier League football for the Elmina based side and has set a target to avoid relegation this season.



“My main objective now is for Sharks to be from one to the eighth position, we should be there”, he said in an interview.



“Not to fight like we did last season."

“I think not bad, I think what I was expecting from them maybe I think 60% out of 100%."



“I’m sure there is a room for improvement so I’m sure our next match they will do better than this”, Odartey Lamptey said.



Elmina Sharks held newcomers Accra Lions to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League on Friday.