Elmina Sharks give league champions Kotoko a guard of honour

Kotoko Vs Sharks.png Asante Kotoko entry to the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday

Mon, 13 Jun 2022

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko were given a guard of honour by Elmina Shark before their match day 33 game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

It is the 25th league title won by the porcupine warriors more than any club in the domestic game.

Kotoko lifted the league title last week after drawing  1-1 with AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay  Stadium in Obuasi.

Yaw Annor grabbed the opener before Maxwell Agyemang won the title for the reds with a bullet header in the second half.

The reds will be handed the trophy on Sunday when they face Elmina Sharks, a game they are currently leading by 1-0 through an Imoro Ibrahim free-kick at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

