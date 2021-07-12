Elmina Sharks keep relegation race open with victory over Legon Cities

Elmina Sharks are 17th on the league table

With Accra Hearts of Oak clinching the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League trophy on Sunday, following their draw against Liberty Professionals, attention will turn to the relegation race on the last day of the season.

Inter Allies have already been relegated and are awaiting two other clubs to join them. Elmina Sharks in their match day 33 fixture ensured that those two teams could come from a pool of options.



Elmina Sharks went into week 33 desperate for a lifeline and they were able to secure just that with a 2-0 win over Legon Cities.



Sharks were unable to break the deadlock in the first half and for the majority of the second looked like settling for a draw, but they scored twice within the last few minutes of the game for the win.



Benjamin Bernard Boateng netted the first goal for Elmina Sharks in the 76th minute before James Bissue’s long drive from almost the halfway line in the 90+2 minute secured the three points for Sharks.

By virtue of their win over Legon Cities, Elmina Sharks have closed the gap on some of the teams and opened up the relegation race.



They are now level on points with neighbors, Ebusua Dwarfs (38 points), while they are a point behind Liberty Professionals and Legon Cities and two points behind King Faisal.



Sharks travel to play Kotoko in the last week of the 2020/21 season.