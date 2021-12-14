Elmina Sharks set to face wounded Hearts of Oak in GPL week 8 tie

Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks FC will host Hearts of Oak at the Nduom Sports Complex in a matchday eight fixture in the Ghana Premier League this Wednesday.

Sharks are coming back from a 1-0 defeat they suffered to King Faisal Babes last Sunday in Kumasi and will aim at getting a rebound against the Phobians.



The "Botwekumba" after their lose to Dreams FC in the first home match of the season, have recorded wins in the last two.



Sharks beat Gold Stars FC and Karela United FC all with a 2-1 scoreline making it first back-to-back home wins since May.



Newly-appointed head coach Mallam Yahaya will be expecting to get his first victory against Hearts in the midweek encounter.



Yahaya was in charge of the team for the first time when they were pipped by Faisal on the weekend since replacing Nii Odartey Lamptey.

Sharks are expected to welcome back Alhaji Mustapha in the team to face the Phobians on Wednesday.



Hearts will be traveling from Accra to Elmina with the mindset of quickly forgetting about their debacle in the CAF interclub competitions this season.



The Phobians were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing 6-2 by Wydad AC on aggregate to drop to the Confederation Cup.



Despite holding a 2-0 advantage in the 1st leg of the Confederation Cup play-offs but were hammered 4-0 by Algerian side JS Saoura in the 2nd leg to exit the competition.



Aside the poor continental showcase, Hearts are yet to register a single win in the premiership this campaign after four matches.

They drew thrice and lost 2-0 to AshantiGold in their last outing in Obuasi about three weeks aback.



The Rainbow club have a good record at the Nduom Sports Complex having won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three visits.



Samuel Boadu is likely to finally hand experienced midfielder Gladson Awako his debut on Wednesday after making match squad for the first time this term.



Defender Mohammed Alhassan is back from suspension to face Sharks while Robert Addo Sowah remains out with an injury.