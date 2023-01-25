1
Menu
Sports

Elmina Sharks sever ties with head coach Mallam Yahaya

Malam Yahaya NeewMallam Yahaya

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian lower-tier club, Elmina Sharks have parted ways with head coach Mallam Yahaya.

The confident-talking gaffer has been in charge of the National Division One League outfit for a year.

Unfortunately, things have not gone the way Elmina Sharks wanted. Looking to go in a different direction, the club has announced that it has resolved to terminate the contract of the coach.

"Elmina Sharks have today terminated the appointment of head coach Mallam Yahaya," an official club statement from Elmina Sharks has said.

The statement added, "On behalf of everyone at Elmina Sharks, we will like to place on record our gratitude to Mallam Yahaya for all his efforts and commitment during his time with us.

"He will rightly have a place in our history and we wish him all the best in his future endeavour. There will be no further comment until a new coach is appointed."

Sources have reported that Elmina Sharks are far advanced in an engagement with a new coach who will be taking over.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund