Elmina Sharks sever ties with head coach Mallam Yahaya

Mallam Yahaya

Ghanaian lower-tier club, Elmina Sharks have parted ways with head coach Mallam Yahaya.

The confident-talking gaffer has been in charge of the National Division One League outfit for a year.



Unfortunately, things have not gone the way Elmina Sharks wanted. Looking to go in a different direction, the club has announced that it has resolved to terminate the contract of the coach.



"Elmina Sharks have today terminated the appointment of head coach Mallam Yahaya," an official club statement from Elmina Sharks has said.

The statement added, "On behalf of everyone at Elmina Sharks, we will like to place on record our gratitude to Mallam Yahaya for all his efforts and commitment during his time with us.



"He will rightly have a place in our history and we wish him all the best in his future endeavour. There will be no further comment until a new coach is appointed."



Sources have reported that Elmina Sharks are far advanced in an engagement with a new coach who will be taking over.