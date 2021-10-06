Elmina Sharks sign Michelle Sarpong from Hearts of Oak on season-long deal

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Michelle Sarpong

Elmina Sharks have completed the signing of midfielder Mitchelle Sarpong from

Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window, according to Sportsworldghana.com.



The 22-year-old midfielder joins the club on a season-long loan deal with no purchase option.



Sarpong made a handful of appearances for the Phobians who won the domestic double last season, thus the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup due to injuries.

He failed to command a place in the starting XI after suffering various degrees of injury.



The highly-rated youngster will be hoping to get enough playing time as he set sights to play a key role for Elmina Sharks.