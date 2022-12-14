0
Elon Musk congratulates Morocco on historic acheivement

Elon Musk 1200x1200?fit=1200%2C1200&ssl=1 Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Space X

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Space X, congratulated Morocco for reaching the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

Elon Musk took to his official Twitter account to tweet: "Congratulations to Morocco," and began the tweet with two flags for Morocco and ended it with two other flags for Morocco.

Numerous pundits from the Arab world and Africa commended this outstanding accomplishment.

Musk included a link in the tweet that leads users to Twitter's official World Cup coverage.

Morocco next plays France in the semi-final of the tournament and if they win, they will qualify for the finals of the World Cup for the first time in history.

After defeating the favorites, Belgium, to win their group, the North Africans eliminated Spain in the round of 16.

Only four African nations, including Morocco, have advanced to the quarterfinals. Ghana. Prior to this, Senegal and Cameroon made it to the last eight.

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui has stated his lads are aiming to win the trophy and he doesn't care about the number of goals scored by Morocco.

