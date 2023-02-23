Elon Musk to roll out Starlink satellite service in Ghana and Egypt by 2024

Elon Musk

SpaceX, a leading spacecraft manufacturer and satellite communications corporation led by tech billionaire and visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, plans to expand its innovative satellite Internet service, Starlink, to Ghana and Egypt in 2024.

The recent move comes as Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, takes charge of technological advancement in order to provide affordable, high-speed Internet access to underserved communities around the world.



The anticipated launch, which is still subject to regulatory approval in both Ghana and Egypt, will further solidify Starlink’s presence in Africa, as its services are now available in Nigeria and Rwanda.



Despite some purchasing difficulties in Nigeria, two prominent financial technology companies, Chipper Cash and Payday, led by Ugandan tech tycoon Ham Serunjogi and Nigerian tech entrepreneur Favor Ori, have helped Elon Musk’s SpaceX process more than $400,000 in payments for its Internet and high-speed connectivity service, Starlink.



Starlink’s constellation of orbiting satellites provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet, and its recent rollout in Africa marks a significant step forward in the company’s expansion into the continent.

The current satellite Internet service rollout in Africa comes after Elon Musk stated in 2022 that the satellite Internet provider will operate in any legal location on Earth. Starlink’s cutting-edge technology delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet via an orbiting satellite constellation.



With its current presence on the African continent, the satellite broadband service is now available on all seven continents, including Antarctica, where it was launched as part of a test to provide better bandwidth and connectivity to scientists in the United States Antarctic Program.



With the potential to provide much-needed connectivity to millions of people across the continent, including those in remote and underserved areas, it is poised to be a game-changer.



In addition to Nigeria and Rwanda, the company plans to launch in Senegal, Benin, Togo, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique later this year, subject to regulatory approval.