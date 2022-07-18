0
Elshaddai Acheampong joins Cypriot side Apollon FC

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Vice-captain of the Black Maidens Elshaddai Acheampong has joined Cypriot side Apollon FC on a three-year contract.

She is expected to prominently feature for his new side in the 2022/2023 Women's UEFA Champions League

Elshaddai Acheampong was a league Champion and top scorer in the 2021/22 India Women’s League for Indian Karela Women’s League as she played for Gokulam FC.

She scored 39 goals in 9 games and won the top scorer of the competition as her club emerged champions.

She will also play for Ghana at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup later this year.  

