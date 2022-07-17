Elshaddai Acheampong signs for Cypriot side Apollon FC

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana international Elshaddai Acheampong has signed for Cypriot side Apollon FC on a three-year deal.
This was after a successful spell with Indian side Goulam Kerala FC where her 20 goals in 11 matches helped them to win the league.
She was crowned as the league's top scorer in the 2021/2022 Indian Women's Premier League.
Acheampong is expected to feature for Apollon Limassol in the 2022/23 UEFA Women’s Champions League.
She will also play for Ghana at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup later this year.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Details on how delegates allegedly took ‘big cash’ from John Boadu and his boy Abanga but rejected them
Related Articles:
- Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
- Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal for Ajax against KAS Eupen in pre-season friendly
- Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance in Arsenal’s pre-season friendly win over Everton
- Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly
- Forson Amankwah scores debut goal in SCR Altach win in Austrian Cup
- Read all related articles