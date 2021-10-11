Elvis Amoh scores 11th goal in US

Mon, 11 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Kotoko striker, Elvis Amoh continued his fine scoring form in the US by netting his 11th goal of the season in the USL Championship.
Amoh's goal propelled Rio Grande Valley to snatch a point in an away fixture against New Mexico United on Saturday.
The 28-year-old was the first to score as he gave the Rio Grande the lead after just five minutes.
Unfortunately for him, New Mexico equalized in the 24th minute and looked the more threatening to win the encounter.
Amoh who spent three years with Kotoko between 2014 and 2017 joined his current club in March this year.
And after 19 games this season, he is the club's top scorer with 11 goals.
