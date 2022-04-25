0
Menu
Sports

Elvis Doku Marfo wins Golden Boot Award in White Wolves 2022 Dubai Ramadan Cup triumph

Screenshot 20220423 115409 1024x954 1 Elvis Doku Marfo, Ghanaian youngster

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Elvis Doku Marfo emerged the Golden Boot Award winner at the 2022 Ramadan Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai.

His team, White Wolves FC also triumphed in the tournament by winning the ultimate prize.

The thorny winger featured in all four matches for White Wolves FC as they succeeded to emerge winners of the 2022 Dubai Ramadan Invitational Cup on Friday evening with scintillating and devastating performances in Dubai.

Marfo scored in three out of the four outings by bagging a brace once and one goal twice in two games at the competition held in the Arabian country in the past 10 days.

The 17-year-old wonder-kid bagged a brace against Garden City and also scored in the first game in his team’s victory over Al Nasr and also grabbed a goal in the final against Zilina Africa FC to help his team win the final.

He materialized as the competition’s most lethal, clinical, and prolific scorer banging in four goals to win the golden boot award.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton