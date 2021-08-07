Elvis Kyei Baffour undergoes successful surgery

Ghana international Elvis Kyei Baffour

Ghanaian footballer Elvis Kyei Baffour has undergone successful surgery on his shoulder.

The AS Soliman midfielder was ruled out of action due to the shoulder injury he sustained in a league game for several weeks.



The former Liberty Professionals midfielder is expected to be out of action for some weeks after the surgery as he begins his recovery.



Elvis Kyei Baffour scored four goals for the Tunisian top-flight side before his injury.

He joined the club from the Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in September last year.



He was Liberty Professionals' top scorer for the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season with eight goals in 15 matches.



The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Tunisian club.