Elvis Manu: We could have done more against Red Star

Ludogorets striker Elvis Manu

Ludogorets striker Elvis Manu believes that the team played well and regrets that the players did not reach anything more during the match with Red Star.

"I am disappointed with the result. I know we could have done more. In the first half the match was equal. In the second half we lacked aggression and our desire to achieve something more.



After the break, they scored a goal and gained more self-confidence, created more situations. We opened up because we had to look for a goal. The result is bad for us, "Manu said.

In August 2020, striker Elvis Manu joined Bulgarian side Ludogorets from Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe.



Manu has represented the Netherlands in the U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels. However, on 24 June 2015, he switched his national allegiance to Ghana,