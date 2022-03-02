Elvis Manu completes Wisla Krakow move, eyes Black Stars call-up

The player, according to reports, is eager to hit the ground running

Handlers of Ghanaian international Elvis Manu has said the player is in high spirits after completing a move to Polish side Wisla Krakow earlier this week.

Manu who can play in the attack and on the wing has signed a contract with the White Star, which will be valid until June 30, 2022. The contract includes an extension option.



The 28-year-old striker is expected to strengthen the offensive power of the 13-time Polish champion led by coach Jerzy Brzęczek.



The Dutch-born Ghana international moved to the Polish outfit as a free agent after parting ways with Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad.



The player, according to reports is eager to hit the ground running and hopes his performances for the new club will get him a look on at the Black Stars.



With Ghana’s Black Stars desperate for a potent goalscorer ahead of their crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, Manu believes he has the tools and skillset to help Ghana.



His track record over the last few years is impressive and is a constant goal threat everywhere he has played.

Manu helped Ludogorets Razgrad to clinch the Bulgarian championship in 2021 - scoring six goals and providing two assists in twenty-five games.



The former Brighton Albion and Hove player has represented the Netherlands from the U16 through to the U21 level.



However, in 2015, he switched his national allegiance to Ghana, whom he qualifies for through his Ghanaian heritage.



Recently Manu said he is hoping to be invited to the Ghana national team after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to come to help the Black Stars in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Background



The versatile striker started his football adventure in Feyenoord Rotterdam, where he made regular progress and climbed the ranks, and was included in the first team in 2012.

He was later loaned to SBV Excelsior and SC Cambuur. In August 2015, Manu decided to change the environment and moved to the British Isles, joining the ranks of Brighton & Hove Albion FC, whose colors he represented for the next two years, and in the meantime - on a temporary transfer - played for Huddersfield Town FC, as well as for Go Ahead Eagles.



The next stop in his career was Turkey, where he represented teams such as Gençlerbirliği SK and Akhisar Belediyespor. In the 2019/2020 season, the striker spent time in the Chinese league with Beijing Renhe.



After the league competition, Elvis Manu left Beijing and entered into a contract with Ludogorets Razgrad, with whom he won the Bulgarian championship in 2021.



The player has also played in the youth national teams of the Netherlands - from the U-19 team to the U-21 team.