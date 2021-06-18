Elvis Manu involved in Ludogorets' pre-season after recovering from injury

Ghanaian attacker, Elvis Manu

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker, Elvis Manu has joined the pre-season of Ludogorets after recovering from his injury setback.

The former PSV Eindhoven striker joined the Bulgarian top-flight club prior to the start of the 2020/2021 football season.



Although he did not play as the main striker from Ludogorets, Elvis Manu always made a mark when he was called to feature for his team.



At the end of what was an outstanding debut season from the experienced attacker, officials of Ludogorets were left impressed and are looking forward to working with him next season.

While he finished last season with an injury, Elvis Manu has now regained full fitness. As a result, he has been massively involved in the team’s pre-season training this past week.



He is expected to feature in the team’s upcoming friendly matches as preparations continue for the upcoming season.



