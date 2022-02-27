Elvis Manu on the verge of joining Kazakhstan giants Astana

Elvis Manu

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu is on the verge of joining Kazakhstan giants Astana, Footballghana.com can report.

The 28-year-old is joining the club as a free agent after leaving Bulgarian side Ludogorets in January at the expiration of his contract.



Footballghana.com understands talks between Astana and Manu's agent has advanced and could sign for the club by next week.



Though he is joining as a free agent but it is believe the Ghanaian attacker will be on a bumper salary.



Manu's former employers Ludogorets would earn some amount from the deal per the agreement both parties reached before his exit since he had some time left on his contract.

The striker and Ludogorets mutually agreed to move separate ways after he made 57 appearances and scored sixteen goals for the club.



"PFC Ludogorets thanks Elvis Manu for what he has done at the club and wishes him success in his future career," the club wrote on their official website earlier this month.



Ludogorets will receive compensation when the player signs for another club.