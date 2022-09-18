0
Elvis Manu scores for Botev Plovdiv against FK Spartak Varna

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Striker Elvis Manu scored in Botev Plovdiv's 3-2 defeat against FK Spartak Varna on Friday in Bulgaria.

Elvis Manu was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. The former Wisla Krakow striker stepped up and hit the ball. The goalkeeper saved the shot but spilled the ball which allowed Manu to follow up and score.

Antoine Baroan scored Botev Plovdiv's first goal in the 57th minute.

Elvis Manu joined Botev Plovdiv this summer from Wisla Krakow. He signed a two year deal with the Bulgarian club.

The former Ludogorets striker scored his first goal of the season for Botev Plovdiv as they defeated Septemvri Sofia 3-1 at the Botev 1921 Football Complex.

