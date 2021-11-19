Embassy in South Africa denies murder of Ghanaian over penalty brouhaha

Andre Ayew with his South African opponent

Ghana Embassy in South Africa has dismissed media reports that a Ghanaian has been stabbed to death in the rainbow nation in connection with Black Stars victory over Bafana Bafana.

Ghana advanced to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the expense of South Africa on Sunday.



But South Africa’s insistence that they were robbed because Ghana’s only goal came via the penalty spot, has led to tension between both countries.



And it was widely reported on Wednesday that a Ghanaian man in his late 30s had lost his life after being stabbed by a South African.



Yaw Owusu who worked as a barber was reportedly stabbed at his salon. The report said the 39-year-old Ghanaian had a few arguments with his apprentice before the game on Sunday, the argument resurfaced on Monday morning after the controversies on the penalty and he stabbed him to death.



“We are now trying to find his family members in Ghana. The tension on Ghanaians here are very high. The South Africans have threatened to deal with Ghanaians here after their petition to FIFA," Obeng Boadu, a Ghanaian based in South Africa, is reported by AshesGyamera.com to have said on Kumasi-based radio station Fox FM

“We are pleading with authorities to come to our aid here since things may be scarier soon. I don’t think Ghanaians are too safe as I speak to you,” he added.



But embassy described the reports as fake after conducting their own investigation.



Below is their statement.



