'Embrace e-ticketing' - NSA board chairman to football community

National Sports Authority board chairman Hon Seth Panwum Boyoyo wants the football community to embrace government's e-ticketing policy.

He believes this will help in blocking some financial leakages associated with the manual sale of tickets at facilities operated by the authority.



Panwum disclosed this during the commissioning of an artificial turf in Baatsona, Accra.



The facility, financed by Nyarko G. Cole's Spintex Astro, seeks to promote fitness and general well-being of the community.



It is also envisaged that the facility would go a long way to unearth the budding talent for sports development in the areas of football, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball and other sporting activities.

Panwum in delivering each speech congratulated the financiers for the foresight and opined that the vision sits well with government’s greater agenda of developing sports in every part of the country.



The NSA board chairman also took the opportunity to encourage the private sector to take advantage of the enabling environment created by Government to invest massively in sports.



He concluded by admonishing users of the facility to be responsible.