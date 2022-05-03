0
Menu
Sports

'Embrace e-ticketing' - NSA board chairman to football community

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 02 At 5.11.38 PM.jpeg National Sports Authority board chairman Hon Seth Panwum Boyoyo

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

National Sports Authority board chairman Hon Seth Panwum Boyoyo wants the football community to embrace government's e-ticketing policy.

He believes this will help in blocking some financial leakages associated with the manual sale of tickets at facilities operated by the authority.

Panwum disclosed this during the commissioning of an artificial turf in Baatsona, Accra.

The facility, financed by Nyarko G. Cole's Spintex Astro, seeks to promote fitness and general well-being of the community.

It is also envisaged that the facility would go a long way to unearth the budding talent for sports development in the areas of football, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball and other sporting activities.

Panwum in delivering each speech congratulated the financiers for the foresight and opined that the vision sits well with government’s greater agenda of developing sports in every part of the country.

The NSA board chairman also took the opportunity to encourage the private sector to take advantage of the enabling environment created by Government to invest massively in sports.

He concluded by admonishing users of the facility to be responsible.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: