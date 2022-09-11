Embrace regular physical activity – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia was at the Accra Sports Stadium for National Fitness Day

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has encouraged all Ghanaians to embrace regular physical activity and the National Fitness Day on the second Saturday of every month to improve their well-being.

Dr Bawumia said this Saturday morning when he joined King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and thousands of Ghanaians at the Accra Sports Stadium for the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day.



Dr Bawumia mooted the idea to the Ministry of Youth and Sports last year, he received President Akufo-Addo’s full backing and subsequent approval by Cabinet.



Dr Bawumia said it was exciting to exercise with Ghanaians from all walks of life, especially the youth, who demonstrated admirable passion throughout the nearly two-hour exercise.

He commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the successful implementation, as well as all those who observed the maiden edition in Accra, and across the country.



