Emerging star Edmund Addo sparkles as FC Sheriff upstage Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Edmund Addo

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo put up another splendid display in the UEFA Champions League as FC Sheriff shocked Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration as the Tiraspol-based side edged the 13-time European champions.



Addo had a 92.3% passing accuracy, had 25 touches and won four ground duels.



He never panicked playing against some of the renowned players in the game and went about his work easily in the middle of the park.

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's first-half header gave the visitors the lead but Karim Benzema equalised from the penalty spot.



Sebastien Thill snatched victory for his Moldovan side with a stunning final-minute strike.