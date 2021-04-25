Emir of Kano mother: Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero death and burial

Mother of Emir of Kano, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, don die

Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, di Emir of Kano mother don die.

Late Hajiya Maryam na wife of di late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.



Na she be di na di mama of di current Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.



Di Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, na also her pikin too.



Kano Emirate, wey confirm di news of her death to BBC, say she die on Saturday 24 April, 2021 for Egypt.



She die at about 9am and her funeral go to take place on Sunday 25 April after her body arrive Nigeria from Egypt.

Hajia Maryam Bayero na di daughter of di Emir of Ilorin, wife of di former emir of Kano.



She be mama of two kings inside present day Kano state, for northwest Nigeria.



A statement from di Emirate of Kano say Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero die at diage of 80 after a short sickness.



