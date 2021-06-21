'Emirates flights' travel update: Emirates ban Nigeria passenger flights indefinitely

Emirates ban on Nigeria dey come barely 48 hours afta UAE announce plans to resume flights

Dubai main airline Emirates announce yet another suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from Monday 21 June, 2021.

Emirates flight ban on Nigeria dey come barely 48 hours afta UAE announce plans to resume flights connecting Nigeria to Dubai.



"In line wit goment directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) dey suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice."



Na wetin Emirates tok inside statement BBC Pidgin cari eye see.



"Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja no go dey accepted for travel.



"Customers wey do travel to to or connected through Nigeria inside di last 14 days no dey permitted to board from any oda point to di UAE,"



Na so di airline further add put for di statement dem post for Emirates website.

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management release new travel protocol on 19 June to resume flights from Nigeria.



Di eased travel rules wey suppose start Wednesday 23, June, 2021 also affect passengers arriving from India and South Africa.



"We regret di inconvenience wey e cause, and affected customers gatz contact dia booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.



"Emirates remain committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services wen conditions allow." Emirates add.



Why Emirates ban flights to Nigeria?



Since 4 February, 2021 Emirates Airlines stop to dey airlift Nigerians to Dubai from Abuja and Lagos airports.

Di ban sake of di refusal by di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 [PTF] to allow di airline conduct rapid test fro coronavirus.



Di airline make dis test compulsory for dia passengers four hours before dem board dia flights.



But di arrangement no go down well wit Nigerian aauthorities.



Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 [PTF], according tori wey dey ground, dey plan to provide di infrastructure for Emirates Airlines to conduct Rapid Antigens Test [RDT] on passengers wey wan flyout from Nigeria in readiness for di resumption of flights.



But wit dis latest travel update, Emirates flights from Nigeria fit no dey available for a longer time.



Wetin dey Dubai Nigeria new travel rule before di ban?

Passengers from Nigeria to Dubai:



1. Passengers must don receive a negative test result for a PCR test wey dem take within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens no dey affected.



2. Passengers gatz show a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs wey Nigerian goment approve.



3. All passengers must undergo one PCR test wen dem arrive for Dubai airport.



4. Transit passengers gatz comply with entry protocols of dia final destination.



Meanwhile United Arab Emirates go suspend travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia from entering di middle east kontri on national and foreign flights.

Di suspension go take effect from 23:59 p.m. on Monday, June 21, state news agency WAM report on Saturday.



Di report na according to statement by di General Civil Aviation Authority [GCAA], Reuters tok.



