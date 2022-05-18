Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu expresses desire of playing in GPL

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has said he wants to play in the Ghana Premier League in the final years of his career.



According to the 31-year-old, his former club Asante Kotoko will be his first option if he decides to play in the GPL.



Speaking with Angel TV, the former Udinese man said he has always had the desire to have another stint in the local league.

“I still have an eye coming home to play in the Ghana Premier League," he told Angel TV.



He added that although he has a soft spot for Kotoko, he could join any other GPL club that presents a good deal.



"Everybody knows the soft spot I have for Asante Kotoko and I don’t hide it anywhere, It will be an option but whoever comes with a great deal, I will take it up but the first option will always be Asante Kotoko," he added.



Emmanuel Agymeng-Badu during his first stint in Ghana played for Berekum Arsenal and Asante Kotoko before securing a loan move to Real Club Recreativo in 2009 and a subsequent move to the Italian side Udinese.



At the moment, the former Black Stars midfielder is clubless. He last played for the Chinese Super League side Quingdao in 2021.