Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu reveals reason behind his switch to Great Olympics

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed why he has joined Great Olympics ahead of the new Ghana football season.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hellas Verona midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the two times Ghana Premier League champions.



Badu made his debut for the Wonder Club in the ongoing GHALCA G6 tournament.



Speaking in an interview, Badu said his decision to sign for the club was due to the desire to stay fit.



“I had some two solid offers [from Europe] that they brought to me but considering some things in the contract I don’t think it was favorable for me. I couldn’t also wait for another offer to come,” he told Joy Sports.



“It was better that I joined a club and work on my ITC (International Transfer Certificate) so that I can be very fit. Training alone and training with a club is different. I had a call from Olympics and I said ‘okay let me think about it.’ I sat down with my team and we thought about it.

“It was a good opportunity for me not to stay at home and be rusty because I haven’t stopped playing football. That is why I joined Olympics – to make the league lovely and to continue enjoying the game I love best," the former Udinese Calcio midfielder added.



Badu becomes the latest ‘ big-name player to return to the domestic scene after Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Samuel Inkoom in the last two years.



With Olympics out of the GHALCA G6, Badu will look to make his league debut for the club when they face Bechem United on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 league season.



