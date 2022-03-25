2
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says Ghana's strength is in midfield

1231202073337 M6htl8w331 Wpid Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Played His First World Cup Game On Saturday Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stated that the Black Stars' strength is in midfield ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Nigeria in Kumasi on Friday.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play the first leg at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium and the second leg will be played four days later on Tuesday, March 29th in Abuja.

In an interview with a Ghanaian journalist named Yaw at Kumasi Airport, which was published on the latter's Twitter account, Badu said

”It’s a big game. Our strength is in midfield. Partey is great, Kudus too and then Joseph Paintsil is fast. If Kofi Kyereh has a good day as well, we will win.“

The Super Eagles arrived in Ghana today and travelled to Kumasi ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs. The Black Stars of Ghana arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday.

