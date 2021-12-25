Emmanuel Agyemang Badu unveiled by Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu

On Friday, Chinese Super League club Qingdao Huanghai unveiled Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu as their new player.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Ghana international have agreed to a two-year contract with the club.



Agyeman Badu has not played active or competitive football since leaving Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A earlier this year.



Due to injuries, the former Udinese midfielder was only able to play 10 times for Hellas before departing earlier this year.

After 12 years of international football, the 31-year-old former FIFA U20 World Cup winner announced his retirement from international football this year.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has previously played for Udinese, Bursaspor, Recreativo, Berekum Arsenal, among others.