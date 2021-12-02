Emmanuel Agyemang celebrates 31st birthday

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu celebrating his goal at the 2012 AFCON

Agyemang Badu won Ghana the U-20 World Cup, scoring the deciding penalty

Badu has 78 caps for the Black Stars



Agyemanang Badu scored 11 goals for Black Stars



Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu turned 31 on Thursday, December 2, 2021.



Agyemang Badu is one of the many players that can boast of winning a trophy for the Nation. He won two trophies for Ghana at the U-20 level.



The name former Udinese midfielder rings a bell when talking about the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009. He scored Ghana's winning penalty against Brazil in the final.

Agyemang Badu pulled the national team colours on for the first time in 2009 at the African Youth Championship in Rwanda. He helped the team win a third trophy for Ghana in March. The tournament was from January to February.



He was subsequently called up for the African Championship of Nations also in 2009- February to March.



In the last quarter of 2009, U-20 coach Sallas Tetteh named Agyemeng Badu among his squad for the world cup in Egypt.



Ghana made it into the final meeting Brazil, the then three times winners of the competition.



The final headed into penalties after both countries could not score in 120 minutes.

Aggyemang Badu stepped up to take his while the score was 3-3 after Alex Textiara had missed Brazil's first sudden-death penalty. Badu sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to win Africa's first-ever U-20 World Cup triumph.



In his senior career for Ghana, he made his Black Stars debut in 2008. He was a member of the team that won silver at the AFCON in 2010 and 2015. He was also part of the squad that reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder is among the five Ghanaians to have received FIFA Pukas Award nomination.



Agyemang Badu scored a cracking volley for Ghana during the 2012 AFCON when he lunched in a belter from outside the box. The goal got nominated for the Pukas award in 2012.



He announced his retirement from international football in December 2020. During his 12 years period with Black Stars, he made 78 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Honours



Club



Asante Kotoko



Ghana Premier League: 2007/2008



International

Ghana U-20



African Youth Championship: 2009



FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2009



Ghana



Africa Cup of Nations Silver Medal: 2010, 2015