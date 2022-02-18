Emmanuel Anku scores for lower tier South African side on his debut

Emmanuel Anku

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Anku scored on his debut for his lower tier South African side AFC Komani Stars as they defeated 12 Aces FC 1-0 in the SAB Regional League match at the Dumpy Adams Sports Complex.

The former youth team player on joined his lower tier South African side few weeks ago after he was spotted playing in a friendly game on the Sandringham Sports Grounds.



The player said he was “so super excited” to join the Komani-based SAB Regional League side.



“I wanted to join any organised team so that I can play competitive football, and I was so happy they showed interest in me." as reported by news24.com



“I am just hoping that I will keep scoring goals to help the team win this stream and play in the Regional Play-offs,” said Anku, after the game

Before coming to South Africa, the player also went for trials in some lower league teams in Portugal but was not able to get an offer.



AFC Komani Stars’ head coach, Xolani Bomvana, said they were happy to sign the player. Bomvana estimated that the first game is the easiest for new players.



“We are very happy to have a player of his calibre in the team and we are not hesitant that he will bring more goals in the team.



“If you score, credit will come to you, but the challenge is to keep up the same performance because you are as good as your last game,” Bomvana said about the player.