Emmanuel Asante close to joining Tanzanian side Namungo FC

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
Behcem United defender Emmanuel Asante is inching close to sealing a transfer move to Tanzanian side Namungo FC.
The Ghanaian left-back is expected to sign a two-year contract with his soon-to-be new side as he has agreed on personal terms.
Bechem United has reached an agreement over a $50,000 transfer fee for the defender who is expected to depart for Tanzania to seal the transfer.
He was integral for the Ahafo-based side as they mounted a title challenge and also reached the finals of the MTN FA Cup before losing to Hearts of Oak.
An official announcement is expected from both clubs in the coming days.
