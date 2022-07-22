0
Emmanuel Asante close to joining Tanzanian side Namungo FC

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Behcem United defender Emmanuel Asante is inching close to sealing a transfer move to Tanzanian side Namungo FC.

The Ghanaian left-back is expected to sign a two-year contract with his soon-to-be new side as he has agreed on personal terms.

Bechem United has reached an agreement over a $50,000 transfer fee for the defender who is expected to depart for Tanzania to seal the transfer.

He was integral for the Ahafo-based side as they mounted a title challenge and also reached the finals of the MTN FA Cup before losing to Hearts of Oak.

An official announcement is expected from both clubs in the coming days.

