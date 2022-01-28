Emmanuel Boateng donates to patients at Eastern Regional Hospital

Dalian Pro striker Emmanuel Boateng

Black Stars and Dalian Pro striker Emmanuel Boateng through his Emmanuel Boateng Foundation has gone to the aid of 25 needy patients at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The beneficiaries include patients, most of whom are on detention as a result of their inability to pay for the consumables and medicines administered to them and patients who are on admission but are finding it difficult to buy medicines.



Boateng accompanied by this father Auguistine Ofori Boateng, a former player of Akotex FC, his brother and manager Bright Sterling Boateng as well as members of the Foundation paid a surprised visit to the facility on Wednesday to interact with the patients while handing over to each patient the amount due them to free them and solve their medical problems.



The move according to him is his way of giving back to society what he has been blessed with by God.



"Doing charity work has been a part of my life since childhood, and it is one secret that has kept me going till date, and it is for this reason that I came together with my team to set up the Emmanuel Boateng Foundation to support the less privilege in society."



According to him the society in which he finds himself, needs a lot of help and support, adding that growing up he needed the helping hands of others to get to where he finds himself currently.

Boateng who was moved to tears when he got to the children's ward said there was a thin line between the healthy kids outside the ward and the ones at the ward and paid for those on detention for them to have their freedom to live a fulfilled life.







The Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital Dr. Arko Akoto-Ampaw, on behalf of the patients on admission at the facility and management, expressed their profound gratitude to Boateng and the Foundation for their thoughtfulness in alleviate the plight of the patients.



Dr. Akoto-Ampaw revealed that the facility runs an "every life matter policy" where they attend to patients first before thinking of payment, hence the high raising inpatients numbers, patients who do not have money but come to the hospital for treatment.



"Your visit here today is timely as it has come to save a lot, especially patients discharged but cannot go home because they cannot pay their bills, some of these patients end up picking other infections which they did not come with, and also your visit has really taken-off the stress from looking after patients and having to dip our hands into our pockets for their continuous sustenance because they cannot pay what it is that they can afford."