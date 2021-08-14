Emmanuel Boateng joins Swedish side IF Elfsborg

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has penned a four year deal with Swedish side IF Elfsborg in the current transfer window.

The player who has agreed personal terms with his new side has passed his medical examination after signing a four year contract.



Boateng is awaiting the processing of his visa and work permit before traveling to conclude the deal.



The 24 year old midfielder is joining the Swedish Allsvenskan side from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv where he had an impressive campaign last term.

He made 28 appearances across all competitions for his Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and scored a solitary goal for his side.



The WAFA SC graduate moved to Israel in September 2018 joining Tel Aviv from Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars.