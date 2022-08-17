Emmanuel Boateng rejoins Rio Ave as he returns to Europe

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng has joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave after putting pen to paper.

Boateng signed a two-year contract with the club after seeing through his contract with Chinese Super League side Daliang Yifang.



This is the second stint the Ghanaian will be having with Rio Ave after his first stint in 2014 Charity Stars FC.



Boateng joined Chinese club Daliang Yifang in a bumper deal and scored 11 goals in 37 appearances during his three-year stay at the club.



Before his move to China, Emmanuel Boateng became popular in Spain when he scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in Levante's 5-4 win in 2018 to end Barca's unbeaten run.



Boateng was a member of Ghana's national under-20 football team, which competed in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

He scored his only goal in the competition on June 5, 2015, in a 1-0 win over Panama.



The striker made his debut for the Black Stars on May 30, 2018 and scored his first goal in the game when he converted a penalty in the 51st minute.





JNA/KPE