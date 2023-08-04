Emmanuel Boateng scores in New England Revolution's victory against Atlas

Emmanuel Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng scored in New England Revolution's dramatic penalty shootout against Atlas in the Leagues Cup.

The game ended 2-2 after full-time and added time.



Emmanuel Boateng did not start the game at Gillette Stadium. He came on in the 69th minute to replace Noel Buck.



In the 8th minute, Mateo García of Atlas scored from outside the box. Mateo García's goal was assisted by Jaziel Martínez.



Jordy Caicedo extended Atlas's lead with a header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner in the 11th minute.

Gustavo Bou pulled one back for New England Revolution in the 30th minute. Gustavo Bou equalized for New England Revolution in the 79th minute.



Anderson Santamaría of Atlas was sent off in added time after receiving a second yellow card.



In the penalty shootout, New England Revolution defeated Atlas 8-7. Emmanuel Boateng did not miss his kick he was his team's sixth penalty taker.