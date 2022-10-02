Emmanuel Boateng scores to power Rio Ave to victory over Santa Clara in Portuguese topflight

Ghana player, Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng scored for Rio Ave on Sunday afternoon to power the team to a narrow win over Santa Clara in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The 26-year-old started and lasted 56 minutes in Rio Ave’s 2-0 win over Santa Clara on home turf.



The former Levante scored the opener in the 15th minute to give Rio Ave the lead. The hosts went into the break with Boateng's solitary goal.



Boateng was substituted in the second half for Portuguese youngster Fabio Ronaldo.

The forward who rejoined the club in the summer has now scored two goals in five matches for Rio Ave.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Abdul-Aziz Yakubu who had scored five goals in his last five games before this match also featured the entire duration for Rio Ave.



Ghana-born Togo international Kennedy Boateng who played for Santa Clara in this fixture was sent off in the 66th minute.