'Emmanuel Eboue vibes' - Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady

Thomas Partey 8767 Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gifty Boakye believed to Partey’s girlfriend

Partey ruled out of the season due to injuries

Partey reportedly dating Moroccan lady

A viral video of Thomas Partey and a lady has caused stirs on social media with users asking questions.

Partey and the lady identified as Sara Bella have been spotted in two viral videos with one of them circulating widely on social media.

The video has got keypads busy with questions over whether the lady is his new girlfriend and if that is the case, what happened to the Ghanaian model he once flaunted.

Partey and Sara Bella in one of the videos, were at the Emirates Stadium to catch Arsenal’s crucial 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

Social media users are interrogating the relationship between the two with some assuming that Bella could be Partey’s new girlfriend.

Others are also concerned that Partey could be with a lady who in their view might not have his interest at heart with continued references to the unfortunate case of former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue.

Some are also chiding him for ‘dumping’ his fellow Ghanaian for a foreigner.

Partey has meanwhile been ruled out of the season following an injury he sustained in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta say he is not sure the 28-year-old would return and play for Arsenal this season.























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
