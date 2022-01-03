Emmanuel Essiam joins Swiss giants FC Basel

Ghana international Emmanuel Essiam

Ghanaian youngster, Emmanuel Essiam will continue his career in Switzerland where he has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with giants FC Basel.

The deal was completed on Monday, with FC Basel unveiling their new player who has joined them from former Ghana Premier League champions, Berekum Chelsea.



Essiam was a member of the Ghana U20 team that won the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.



He featured in all games for Black Satellites and lasted the entire duration with his excellent displays impressing top football agent Sebastian Arnesen and his partner Marcel Veerman.



And the duo were significant in the transfer to Basel, where his career is expected to blossom.



"We are happy that with Emmanuel we were able to tie a promising talent in midfield to FCB in the long term. He has good dynamics, is agile and agile."

"He works hard in the center, always in the service of the team and can therefore recapture many balls from the opponent," Basel squad planner Philipp Kaufmann said.



Essiam, who is palpably excited about the move, hopes to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, and countryman Samuel Inkoom, by flourishing at Basel.



“The knowledge of the size and history of the club, the enthusiastic fans, the national and international successes as well as the stories of African players like Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, and Samuel Inkoom, who launched their European careers at FCB, made me feel that Basel would be the perfect step for my development and my career," he said.



"I'm a central midfielder, I run a lot, I like to go into one-on-one fights and I like to play dominant football with my team. With my game overview, I can support the team both in attack and defense. In the game, I try to break through the opposing lines with clever passes. I feel honoured and happy to be with FCB!"