Emmanuel Frimpong explains why he picked Ghana over England

Emmanuel Frimpong

Emmanuel Frimpong has explained why he chose to represent Ghana over the Three Lions of England at the senior level.

Frimpong, who is now retired from football, played for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger and became one of the most talked-about stories in England after leaving the Three Lions for the Black Stars.



The former Arsenal midfielder was tipped for greatness after breaking into the Gunners' first-team squad after excelling in the academy.



Moments after his scorching display for England, the midfielder became a topic of international interest as Ghana successfully enticed him away from England, prompting him to shift away from the route of Danny Welbeck, who also has Ghanaian ancestry.

Speaking to Karl Tuffour on the Sunday Night Live show on GTV Sports+ the retired midfielder said:



“I follow my passion. I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get more money and more exposure but for me, as I said, I have always had a dream. I remember when I was young, I used to watch Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah when I was very young. So, I have always had a passion for playing for Ghana. And, you know sometimes in life people make decisions that you from the outside you might not understand but for me, it's one of the best feelings,"



"Playing in Kumasi, playing for my family, and putting the Ghana shirt on are some of the best feelings that I’ve ever had in my career. Maybe, if I had played for England, who knows maybe things would have turned for the better but then again you know you always have to follow what you want to do,”