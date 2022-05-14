1
Emmanuel Frimpong reacts to Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Spurs

Sat, 14 May 2022

Former Arsenal midfielder and Football pundit Emmanuel Frimpong has reacted to Arsenal's defeat to Spurs in the battle for fourth place.

The Gunners traveled to North London knowing that a win would assure them a top-four finish in the Premier League and, with it, Champions League participation.

Spurs, on the other hand, knew they needed to win to keep their dreams of returning to Europe's top flight alive.

Tottenham was significantly more determined, as Antonio Conte's side cruised to a 3-0 victory against their bitter rivals.

Emmanuel Frimpong who was watching the encounter took to his official Twitter account to express his frustration.

"Never ever straight forward with Arsenal," he tweeted.





Mikel Arteta's team has two games to secure fourth place: a trip to Newcastle United on Monday night and a home game against Everton on the last day of the season on Sunday.
