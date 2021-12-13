Emmanuel Frimpong reveals why he ditched England for Ghana

Former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Frimpong, has disclosed what informed his decision to play for Ghana despite having the chance to play for England’s Three Lions.



Frimpong played for England’s youth side, Under-16 and Under-17 teams and featured for Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger.



However, during the process of deciding on the national team to represent, Ghana came knocking and the midfielder decided to switch nationalities and represent the country of his birth.

In an interview with GTV Sports+ on Sunday, December 12, Frimpong who retired from the sport at 27 disclosed he decided to follow his passion instead of the exposure and luxury of playing for England.



He said, “I follow my passion. I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get more money and more exposure but for me, as I said, I have always had a dream.”



According to him, it’s always been his dream to follow in the path of former Ghana legends and represent the country of his birth.



“I remember when I was young, I used to watch Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah when I was very young. So, I have always had a passion for playing for Ghana." And, you know sometimes in life people make decisions that you from the outside you might not understand but for me, it’s one of the best feelings. Playing in Kumasi, playing for my family, and putting the Ghana shirt on are some of the best feelings that I’ve ever had in my career,” the former Arsenal star stated.



Despite not making a number of appearances for Ghana, Frimpong reckoned that things could have been better if he had played for the Three Lions.

“Maybe, if I had played for England, who knows maybe things would have turned for the better but then again you know you always have to follow what you want to do,” he told Karl Tuffour on the Sunday Night Live show on GTV Sports+.



Frimpong only donned the Black Stars jersey once on 24 March 2013 during a 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Sudan.



His career was rocked with a number of injuries which informed his decision to call it time on his playing career.