0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Frimpong urges former club Arsenal to sign Declan Rice to play with Thomas Partey

Declan Rice And Thomas Partey A photo of Thomas Partey challenging Declan Rice for a ball

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the club to spend big money to bring West Ham star Declan Rice to partner with Thomas Partey in midfield.

In what is expected to be another busy summer in North London, manager Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in signing another central midfielder.

Frimpong believes Rice, a former Chelsea academy man could form a formidable partnership with Thomas Partey in the middle of the pitch.

Speaking exclusively to SunSport via BoyleXtra, Frimpong said: "I would like to have Declan Rice.

"He's a very good player, improved a lot, and shown a lot of maturity for his age. He's done really well for West Ham, I'm a huge fan of his.

"A midfield of him and Partey would be a very strong midfield partnership. I'd also like another left-back to compete with [Kieran] Tierney.

"I feel like we're really struggling in that department at the moment.

"I'd also want us to sign a striker - there aren't any that come to mind that are realistic signings at the minute, but that's one position we really need to strengthen."

Rice has a contract with West Ham until 2024.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame
Two Ghanaians in the grip of FBI for their roles in a US$6 million romance, inheritance scam
Sulley Muntari is not human, he is a spirit – Henry Asante
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Related Articles: