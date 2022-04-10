Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe earns $200k despite losing to Ryan Garcia

Emmanuel Tagoe and Ryan Garcia

Ghanaian boxer, Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe has pocketed USD $200,000 despite losing to American boxer Ryan Garcia in San Antonio on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Tagoe earned the amount as compensation for partaking in the bout that took place at The Alamodome in Texas.



His total amount gained from the fight could rise to USD$500,000, which includes 30% of Pay-Per-View(PPV) whereas Garcia earned who earned $1 million as a guaranteed payout could earn $3million due to his entitled 70% of the PPV shares.

Ryan Garcia won the bout by unanimous decision after dominating all 12 rounds.



Judges Tom Carusone and Ellis Johnson both score the bout 119 to 108, while Lisa Giampa has it a tad closer at 118-109, all in favor of Garcia.



Garcia goes the 12-round distance for the first time in his pro career and improves to 22 wins with no losses.



Garcia landed 165 out of 569 punches, compared to 90 out of 391 punches from Tagoe.



Garcia ends his 15-month hiatus in dominating fashion, but there is still plenty to improve on with new coach Joe Goossen.