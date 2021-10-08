Emmanuel Gyamfi joins Aduana Stars

Former deputy captain of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Emmnauel Gyamfi

Former deputy captain of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Emmnauel Gyamfi has all but wrapped up a deal with Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars according to multiple media reports.

This comes weeks after the player denied that he is on his way to the Dormaa based club when reports emerged.



Gyamfi together with some seven underperforming players have been cut loose by the club and the winger has wrapped up a deal with the two time Ghana Premier League champions.



Few weeks ago he denied reports linking him with a move to Aduana Stars intimating that he is willing to stay at Kotoko as he had signed a fresh one year deal at the tail end of the season.

But the club's management made it abundantly clear to the player that he does not figure in their plans going forward prompting the player to have a rethink.



The winger scored 5 goals his highest ever for the club in 35 matches while providing just one assists in the just ended season.