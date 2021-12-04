Emmanuel Gyamfi nets brace to steer Aduana to thrash WAFA

Aduana defeated WAFA 3-0

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi scored a brace on Saturday afternoon to inspire Aduana Stars to defeat WAFA SC 3-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko attacker today started for the Dormaa-based club when they hosted the academy side at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



In a game where WAFA SC had a slow start to the match, Hafiz Adams equalized after just 8 minutes to give Aduana Stars the lead.



Later in the game, Emmanuel Gyamfi scored with a fine effort to ensure the home team had a 2-0 goal cushion to take into the break at halftime.

Staying focused after recess, the experienced attacker would score again in the second half in the 70th minute to seal a delightful 3-0 win for Aduana Stars at the end of the game.



Today’s defeat means that WAFA SC’s struggles in the Ghana Premier League continue. The team from Sogakope must start winning games if they want to stay in the Premier League.